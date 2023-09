PASADENA, Texas – An incident involving a heavy truck has led to a fuel spill in the Pasadena area.

EAST HARRIS COUNTY: Heavy truck incident with fuel spill has multiple mainlanes of SH 225 westbound at Beltway 8 East blocked. Expect delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TWJokZX2PU — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 27, 2023

TxDOT said multiple main lanes of westbound SH-225 are blocked at Beltway 8 due to the incident.

They said to expect delays and plan an alternate route.