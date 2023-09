Downed power lines on US 59 in Humble

Several power lines were down in parts of Humble Tuesday evening after severe storms passed through the area.

According to the Humble Police Department, downed power lines were reported on the U.S. 59 service road between FM 1960 and Townsen Boulevard.

No injuries were reported. Crews are working to clear the highway.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

