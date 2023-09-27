Meet a local advocate raising awareness on rare disease, muscular dystrophy

A local man talks about his experience with Muscular Dystrophy and new research happening now.

September is National Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month. According to the Centers For Disease Control, this is caused by gene mutations. This can make muscles very weak and make it hard to complete everyday tasks.

This disease is rare. According to Pfizer, there are about 250,000 people in the United States who live with the condition.

On KPRC 2+ Now at 7 a.m., Amy Davis spoke with one local advocate, Manaav Gupta, who has the condition, to learn what it looks like for different people.

“There are a lot of different kinds of muscular dystrophy, I just have one of them,” Gupta said. “They affect people in different ways. In terms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, I can’t run. I can’t climb stairs.”

Gupta goes on to mention there is no cure for the disease at this time. He hopes he can help to raise awareness so people will donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The MDA seeks donations so they can fund additional research. You can donate here.