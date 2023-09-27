Gun found on Goose Creek CISD campus; student taken into custody

HOUSTON – A Sterling High School student taken into custody after being found in possession of a gun on campus, according to Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.

Campus administrators were alerted on Wednesday morning about the student, officials said.

Once the student was identified, the Goose Creek CISD Police Department took the student into custody following an investigation.

All students and staff were deemed safe, and the school day continued as scheduled.

Per the district’s Student Code, if students are found to be in violation of the Student Expectations and/or Standards of Conduct, disciplinary actions may be taken.

The student’s identity has not been released.