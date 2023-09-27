19-year-old found with multiple gunshot wounds in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 19-year-old is now in critical condition after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place near the 11730 block of Green Glen Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said the young man was found lying on the street after being shot more than once.

The victim was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Authorities said a witness possibly saw a man running eastbound then westbound from the scene down Green Glen Drive.

Investigators are searching for a motive in this shooting.