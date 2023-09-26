Woman’s body found with multiple gunshot wounds in field on Houston’s south side

A woman was reportedly shot and killed on Houston’s south side in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to Houston police, the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was killed in a field in the 10160 block of Ashville Drive near Corksie.

HPD said officers responded to reports of shots detected by their ShotSpotter device around 4:25 a.m.

When they arrived at the area of the shots, they located the woman’s body with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Even with the technology, I’m pretty shocked that these officers were able to find her. They combed through some pretty thick bushes and trees to get to her to find her, and they did an amazing job tonight,” HPD Lt. Horelica said.

Medics performed life-saving measures, however, the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.