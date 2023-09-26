73º
Join Insider

Local News

NEW VIDEO: Jack in the Box worker pled guilty for shooting at family during dispute over french fries near Bush Airport

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence, Crimes, Deadly conduct

HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video more than two years after a Jack in the Box worker opened fire on a family during a dispute over french fries.

According to officials, the situation took place back in March 2021 at the fast food restaurant located near Bush Airport on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The customer, Anthony Ramos, reportedly stopped to get food and returned when he noticed an order of fries was missing.

The employee, Alonniea Ford refused to fill the order, causing an argument between the two. Ford reportedly threw ice and ketchup at Ramos and his family before she pulled a gun out.

Ford allegedly began opening fire toward the car as Ramos drove off. She has since pleaded guilty to deadly conduct.

The family said they are now suing Jack in the Box.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter