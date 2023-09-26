NEW VIDEO: Jack in the Box worker pled guilty for shooting at family during dispute over french fries near Bush Airport

HOUSTON – Authorities have released surveillance video more than two years after a Jack in the Box worker opened fire on a family during a dispute over french fries.

According to officials, the situation took place back in March 2021 at the fast food restaurant located near Bush Airport on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The customer, Anthony Ramos, reportedly stopped to get food and returned when he noticed an order of fries was missing.

The employee, Alonniea Ford refused to fill the order, causing an argument between the two. Ford reportedly threw ice and ketchup at Ramos and his family before she pulled a gun out.

Ford allegedly began opening fire toward the car as Ramos drove off. She has since pleaded guilty to deadly conduct.

The family said they are now suing Jack in the Box.