Houston morgue workers dropped body down the stairs, family discover dented head at wake, lawsuit says

HOUSTON – A Texas family sued a morgue in Houston saying they have been dealing with “severe mental anguish” after two employees dropped their father’s body, leaving “denting and bruising” on his head.

The alleged incident happened on June 14, 2021, as two workers with Twinwood Mortuary Service were transporting Juan Mejia’s remains from his daughter’s second-floor condo. The family filed a lawsuit in June, two years after his death, and are seeking more than $1 million. It was first reported by The Daily Beast, who said Juan Mejia died of cancer.

The family said the Twinwood employees appeared young and “were visibly hesitant in their decision making” as they attempted to bring Mejia’s body down a staircase on a metal stretcher, the lawsuit stated.

One of the family members offered to help carry the stretcher but the employees declined, according to the suit. The same family member suggested that the employees ask for help from co-workers but they said they did not need help.

