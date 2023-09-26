Have a meet and greet with a T.rex at the Jurassic Quest event

Step into the Jurassic period this weekend by going to this family-friendly event.

The Jurassic Quest is stopping in San Antonio, Texas at the Freeman Coliseum, and attendees will be able to enjoy a wide variety of dinosaur-themed activities and see more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs that look similar to the real deal, according to KSAT.

When can I attend?

Friday, Sept. 29 from 12-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

There will also be more activities this year.

“Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a ‘Triceratops’ soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more,” a news release said.

Your little paleontologists will also be able to see the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus this year. Children can participate in a scavenger hunt called “The Quest” and enjoy a video tour, KSAT reported.

Jurassic Quest also said they work with paleontologists to make sure their animatronics look realistic, so you can feel as if you’ve really gone back in time.

They pay attention to the teeth, the skin of the dinosaurs, and their feathers.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices change depending on what time you go to the event.

The starting prices are below:

Senior standard admission: $19

Adult admission: $22

Child admission: $22

Children under 2: Free