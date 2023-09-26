Belong Kitchen is all about special people making special food

Belong Kitchen is a neighborhood grab-n-go kitchen with the motto, special people making special food.

It was started in 2019 by Kim Brown, to provide dignified, meaningful, paid employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). You can read more about their story online.

They offer grab-and-go family sized meals, and it’s something different every day. They work with Houston chefs to develop recipes that your entire family will enjoy.

So how does it work? You can either order ahead, or go visit them, choose your meal, take it home and enjoy.

They also have a freezer full of meals, cookie dough, breakfast casseroles and other goodies.

Belong Kitchen is located in the Village Tower Plaza in Memorial City.

Click here to visit their website.