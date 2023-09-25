82º
Teen dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ inside apartment unit in NW Harris Co., HCSO said

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Body found, Child killed
HOUSTON – A teenager has been pronounced dead inside of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 12700 block of W FM-1960 in the early hours of Monday morning.

When they arrived, they reportedly found a teen, believed to be 13 years old, who was unresponsive.

The teen was later confirmed to be dead by officials, Gonzalez said.

Additionally, Gonzalez said the teen appeared to have died under “suspicious circumstances.”

He added that there were several adults and children inside the unit when they arrived at the scene.

Investigation is underway.

KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene for more information. Check back for updates.

