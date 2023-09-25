Teen dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ inside apartment unit in NW Harris Co., HCSO said

HOUSTON – A teenager has been pronounced dead inside of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 12700 block of W FM-1960 in the early hours of Monday morning.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a call for service at an apt complex located at 12700 W FM-1960. A teen, believed to be 13 yrs, was found unresponsive and confirmed deceased. It appears the teen died under suspicious circumstances. There were several adults and children

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 25, 2023

When they arrived, they reportedly found a teen, believed to be 13 years old, who was unresponsive.

The teen was later confirmed to be dead by officials, Gonzalez said.

Additionally, Gonzalez said the teen appeared to have died under “suspicious circumstances.”

He added that there were several adults and children inside the unit when they arrived at the scene.

Investigation is underway.

KPRC 2 has crews headed to the scene for more information. Check back for updates.