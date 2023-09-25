85º
Some service, sanitation positions eliminated at Houston ISD

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District said some service and sanitation positions were eliminated at the district this week.

The district said affected employees have been notified that their positions have been discontinued. They said the employees are free to reapply for other open positions within the district.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to right-size the central office to ensure we are using resources responsibly and maximize resources in the classroom,” the district said in a statement.

You can read the full statement from HISD below.

HISD has followed established Human Resources procedures in managing these transitions.

