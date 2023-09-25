Recognize this vehicle? HPD releases image of vehicle connected to deadly double shooting on Bissonnet

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON – Houston police released an image of the vehicle they believe may be connected to a double shooting in southwest Houston over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the 8900 block of Bissonnet St. near Braeburn around 5:30 p.m.

Police said two men were walking on the sidewalk when a small four-door compact vehicle drove up and started shooting.

Investigators believe one of the men was targeted and the second man was an innocent bystander.

Both men, ages 30 and 48, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

On Monday, HPD released images of a light-colored Nissan Sentra with a broken handle on the front passenger side with hopes of finding the shooter.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.