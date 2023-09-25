Mother who admitted to stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death near Tomball found incompetent to stand trial

A mother, who admitted to authorities that she stabbed her daughter to death in Tomball, was found incompetent to stand trial on Sept. 22.

HARRIS COUNTY – A mother, who admitted to authorities that she stabbed her daughter to death near Tomball, was found incompetent to stand trial on Sept. 22, court documents showed.

Melissa Towne was previously charged with capital murder in this case. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that in October of 2022, Towne stated she stabbed her child in the neck at Spring Creek Park in the Tomball area.

She then went to a local hospital, and a nurse went to the woman’s car. Investigators said she found the 5-year-old wrapped in plastic and mesh bags.

The child did not respond, and she had a cut on her neck. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to court documents, Towne will have to be committed to a mental health facility for other examinations and treatment, so she can be competent for trial.

