Humble man sentenced to 75 years for murdering man he mistakenly thought was involved in friend’s killing

HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatally shooting a man he thought was involved in the killing of his friend, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Siten Anney, 20, was sentenced following a four-day trial for the murder of 22-year-old Trevor Alan Harrison on Nov. 23, 2020.

“This defendant spent hours doing everything he could to lure this young man to his death, including sending messages and making calls to set up the victim,” Ogg said. “We are grateful the jury saw exactly how cold and calculated this murder was and handed down the appropriate sentence.”

Anney and Harrison knew each other, and authorities said Anney thought the other man had helped murder his friend in 2020, but this was incorrect.

Anney lured Harrison to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Atascocita Road in Humble, then he shot the victim in the parking lot. The weapon that was used was a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The 20-year-old later fled from the area, and he listed the murder weapon for sale only 21 minutes after the shooting.

The DA’s office said when Anney saw an article about the shooting, he took a photo of it and shared it with his friends. He said he stayed up all night to see it.

During the course of the investigation, deputies looked at Harrison’s text messages, and they concluded that Anney had murdered the man.

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani prosecuted the case.