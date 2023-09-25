Bruce Willis’ wife calls his frontotemporal dementia a ‘blessing’ and a ‘curse’

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his condition has progressed. In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actors family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Bruce Willis’s wife opened up on how the family is handling his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, saying despite the challenges, it has taught their family how to love and care.

The “Die Hard” actor’s family announced in March 2022 that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia which was “impacting his cognitive abilities” and the 68-year-old would step away from his silver screen career. The family announced in February he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, said on NBC’s “TODAY” show Monday: “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself or our girls. And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

