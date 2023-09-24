96º
‘Solid as a rock’: First asteroid sample collected in space by NASA touches down on Earth

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

OSIRIS-REx (NASA/Keegan Barber)

UTAH – The first asteroid sample collected in space by NASA has been successfully returned to Earth.

The agency said the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule landed in a drop zone at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range at 10:52 a.m. Sunday.

“The landing of the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule was solid as a rock,” the agency said.

The sample will be moved to its new home at the Johnson Space Center in Houston Monday for curation and processing.

The agency said the sample will be unveiled to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“This mission could help scientists investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of asteroids that could impact Earth,” NASA said.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

