Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston to hold gala to raise funds for scholarships

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Leaders with the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston tell us about their programs.

HOUSTON – The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston is holding a gala on Saturday to raise money for scholarships.

“The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston has been around since 1965 promoting culture, music, history, art of all the glorious Latin Americans that live in America’s greatest most international city: Houston, Texas,” IHCH Board Member Jim Soto said.

The group stopped by KPRC 2 to tell us more about their annual Viva the Gala. They are expecting about 350 people, and there will be food and dancing.

You can still attend the event at 7 p.m. at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. IHCH has previously raised about $100,000 in scholarships.

On Oct. 13, the organization is also putting on an event called Ida y Vuelta to teach people about Spain’s influence on Latin America using music and dance. Go here for more information.

