HPD releases gun safety video; this and other gun safety resources

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released several tips to follow in a video on gun safety around children.
Here are the following gun safety tips, per video:
- Make sure all guns are secured and unloaded inside of a safe or gun vault.
- Be sure to lock all bullets in a separate place.
- Buy a gun lock to prevent the gun from firing.
- If you’re a kid and see a gun, stop what you’re doing, leave the area and go an inform an adult.
- Parents, please inform your kids that a gun is not a toy. They’re not what you see on TV and the internet, they are dangerous and it can hurt people very bad.
Watch HPD’s full gun safety video: