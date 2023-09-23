87º
HPD releases gun safety video; this and other gun safety resources

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital will give away 2,000 gun locks to patients, visitors and the public to encourage firearm safety. (Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released several tips to follow in a video on gun safety around children.

Here are the following gun safety tips, per video:

  1. Make sure all guns are secured and unloaded inside of a safe or gun vault.
  2. Be sure to lock all bullets in a separate place.
  3. Buy a gun lock to prevent the gun from firing.
  4. If you’re a kid and see a gun, stop what you’re doing, leave the area and go an inform an adult.
  5. Parents, please inform your kids that a gun is not a toy. They’re not what you see on TV and the internet, they are dangerous and it can hurt people very bad.

Watch HPD’s full gun safety video:

