HPD releases gun safety video; this and other gun safety resources

Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital will give away 2,000 gun locks to patients, visitors and the public to encourage firearm safety.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released several tips to follow in a video on gun safety around children.

Here are the following gun safety tips, per video:

Make sure all guns are secured and unloaded inside of a safe or gun vault. Be sure to lock all bullets in a separate place. Buy a gun lock to prevent the gun from firing. If you’re a kid and see a gun, stop what you’re doing, leave the area and go an inform an adult. Parents, please inform your kids that a gun is not a toy. They’re not what you see on TV and the internet, they are dangerous and it can hurt people very bad.

