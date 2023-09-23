Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 68-year-old man

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 68-year-old man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Amit Mehta, 68, was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with black or blue shorts in the 16900 block of N. Aliana Road on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

He was last seen in his silver Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate CD3-W867.

The sheriff’s office said while there is no indication of foul play, they are seeking his whereabouts to verify his wellbeing.

If anyone has seen him, you are asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.