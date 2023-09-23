Event in Walker County shut down after fire breaks out; burns several RV’s and cars

WALKER COUNTY, Texas – An event has been shut down in Walker County after a fire broke out, burning several RV’s and cars.

According to the Walker County Firefighters Association, the fire happened at an event called “The Real Deal” on Roberts Road off FM 2550.

Several RV’s and cars were said to have burned and a grass fire was contained by county firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service, the association said.

The association said law enforcement and EMS is at the scene and the event has been shut down.

Walker County OEM said to avoid the area of FM 2550, FM 1696 and Roberts Road due to the fire and heavy traffic congestion.