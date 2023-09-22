President Biden tells Zelenskyy that U.S. will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky walks with U.S. President Joe Biden down the colonnade to the Oval Office during a visit to the White House on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Zelensky is in the nation's capital to meet with President Biden and Congressional lawmakers after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the United States will provide a small number of long-range missiles to aid the war with Russia, three U.S. officials and a congressional official familiar with the discussions told NBC News on Friday.

The officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly, did not say when the missiles would be delivered or when a public announcement would be made.

For months, Ukraine has asked for the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, which would give Kyiv the ability to strike targets from as far away as about 180 miles, hitting supply lines, railways, and command and control locations behind the Russian front lines.

