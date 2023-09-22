Knowles-Rowland House aims to give 31 Houstonians stable, permanent housing after $8M redevelopment project

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Singers Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles attend Roc Nation Sports, Golden Boy Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions And Canelo Promotions Present Miguel Cotto vs. Canelo Alvarez At The Mandalay Bay Events Center Live On HBO Pay-Per-View at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

HOUSTON – This weekend is jam-packed with events in Houston as Beyonce is expected to perform in her hometown, including one celebration for those who may be less fortunate.

In a news release, a local non-profit, Bread of Life, Inc., said that their organization will be heading a redevelopment project of the Knowles-Rowland House here in the city.

The Knowles-Rowland house was originally known as the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth, which burned in a fire in March 2021. The building was initially constructed in 1999 with the help of financial support from the Knowles family.

In an effort to make way for safe and stable permanent supportive housing, about 31 vulnerable Houstonians will be able to reside in those units.

On Friday, the celebration in Midtown will serve as a kickoff to the $8 million redevelopment project. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and to be completed by the end of 2024.

Those expected to be in attendance will be Rudy Rasmus, Executive Director, Bread of Life Inc., Yvette Tarrant, CEO, Bread of Life Inc. Tina Knowles-Lawson, philanthropist, Thao Costis, Executive Director, Harris County Community Services Department, Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. Congressional District 18 Representative, David Northern, President and CEO, Houston Housing Authority, Keith Bynum, Director, City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department.

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson will also reportedly be in attendance.