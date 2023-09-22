Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion during 3-alarm apartment fire in north Houston

HOUSTON – A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion during a 3-alarm apartment fire in north Houston on Thursday.

The fire happened at the Rock Ridge Place Apartments located in the 16800 block of City View Place.

The Houston Fire Department received a call about the fire around 1:30 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Cpt. Sedrick Robinette.

Robinette said all civilians were safely evacuated from the apartment prior to the arrival of first responders.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. There were no other injuries reported.

Robinette said the heat made fighting the fire difficult.

“It’s extremely tough, that’s one of the reasons this fire did go to a 3-alarm fire, mainly for manpower to make sure we had fresh crews in fighting the fire,” he said.

Eight units were affected by the fire with Robinette saying one building at the complex is being considered a loss.

Aldine Fire also responded to the scene.

The Houston Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.