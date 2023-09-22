Fentanyl found under trap door at the Bronx day care where a baby fell ill before dying

NEW YORK CITY – Investigators have found more fentanyl hidden under a trap door at the New York City day care where a 1-year-old boy fell ill and later died and three other kids got sick from apparent opioid exposure last week, police said.

Detectives discovered the trap door in the play area of the day care center while carrying out a search warrant on Wednesday, the New York City Police Department said in an update Thursday.

Concealed under the trap door, they found fentanyl, other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the department said, with photos shared by police showing several bags appearing to have been hidden under a floorboard. It was not immediately clear what the other narcotics were.

