F-35 911 call: ‘We’ve got a pilot in our house, and he says he got ejected’

VARIOUS CITIES - SEPTEMBER 23: A U.S. Air Force ACC F-35A Lighting creates a "sonic boom" during the Pacific Airshow on October 01, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

“I guess we’ve got a pilot in our house, and he says he got ejected.”

That was the 911 call received in Charleston County, South Carolina, after an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet crashed Sunday, according to audio released by the county government.

There were no deaths or serious injuries in the crash that occurred on Sunday. The debris from the crash was found Monday.

In the 911 call, the dispatcher at first appears surprised by the caller: “I’m sorry — what happened?”

“We’ve got a pilot in the house, and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we’re trying to see if we can an ambulance to the house, please,” the caller responds.

Read more from NBC News.