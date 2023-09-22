Blue Bell CEO Ricky Dickson to step down after 43 years; Search underway for new head of company

HOUSTON – Ricky Dickson, CEO of Blue Bell Creameries, has announced his retirement after serving 43 years with the ice cream company.

Dickson became CEO in 2016 after the company was recovering from a massive listeria outbreak that left three people dead.

During his seven years as CEO and President, Dickson helped lead the restructuring and expansion of Blue Bell’s food and safety efforts, resulting in the company earning the BRCGS global food safety certifications, according to a news release.

“It has been an incredible honor to make and sell ice cream for people to celebrate the most important moments in their lives,” Dickson said in a statement. “Blue Bell is a special place, and it has been a privilege to work with people who are dedicated to their jobs and love what they do. I look forward to working with my successor to ensure a seamless transition.”

Dickson also oversaw the renovation and expansion of Blue Bell’s company production facilities, including the recent construction of a new truck shop and milk receiving bay.

“Ricky’s leadership was instrumental in maintaining our commitment to food safety each day,” Board Chairman Jim Kruse said. “In a company where history, tradition, and culture are vital to who we are, Ricky has done a masterful job of helping us evolve and grow while keeping us true to who we have always been.

A search for a new CEO is underway. The release stated that Dickson will step down once a new CEO is chosen.