Beyoncé concert weekend projected to bring millions to Houston economy

HOUSTON – First it was Taylor Swift — a three day eras tour takeover in Houston. Then Drake announcing H-Town as his new home.

But Beyoncé, is creating the ultimate buzz.

“We came all the way from New York City,” said Marie Lewis, who traveled to Houston for the Beyoncé concert.

Houston tourism leaders are projecting this weekend of concerts will bring millions of dollars to the city.

“We’ve definitely felt a bigger uptick from this year compared to this weekend last year,” Allie Kapinus said.

Kapinus is the marketing manager of Hyatt Regency Houston and the creator of a mini club renaissance inspired tribute.

“We have a huge giant disco ball sitting above the entire lobby bar and cocktails with Beyoncé themes,” she said.

“There’s so many levels to getting ready for Beyoncé but she is worth it,” Lewis said.

Experts are projecting the data will agree.

According to Houston First, the city’s marketing agency, during the Taylor Swift Concerts and First Robotics Convention at George R. Brown -- overall hotel occupancy was 87%, which was a 20-point increase compared to the same weekend in 2019.

Hotels in The Medical Center and NRG market where Swift performed had nearly a 94% occupancy and saw a 61% increase in daily room rates, which was a bigger turnout than the final four.

“It’s way more fun than a lot of other big convention groups the whole city can get into it,” Kapinus said.

The renaissance-themed bar at Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown will be open the public throughout the weekend.