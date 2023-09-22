Anime Houston returns this weekend; featuring over 20 voice actors and raising money for The Trevor Project

HOUSTON – Anime fans, cosplayers, and cartoon fans rejoice!

Anime Houston returns to H-town for its third year from Sept. 22 - 24 at the Houston Marriott Westchase hotel located at 2900 Briarpark Dr.

This year’s convention will raise funds for The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ support organization.

More than 20 voice actors from Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles are slated to make an appearance, including Billy West, known for his work on Ren & Stimpy as well as in Space Jam.

Multiple professional cosplayers as well as live entertainment performances are scheduled, including the Kaminari Taiko drum troupe.

There will be panels featuring the casts of anime series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Eminence in Shadow and Oshi No Ko.

A Texas premiere of the animated film “The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes” will also be shown.

There will also be a full gaming suite, Escape Room, and cosplay meetups for fans.

For more information and for tickets, click here.