What’s going around? Flu, COVID and strep throat

Texas and Washington D.C, are the only two parts of America spiking on the CDC weekly flu chart right now.

Clinics across Houston confirm flu is definitely going around!

“I am seeing COVID, strep, and also cough in the Houston region,” says MinuteClinic nurse practitioner Serena Lopez. “Flu is also on the rise among pediatric patients,” she continues. “We encourage patients to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible – ideally before the end of October – since it can take a couple of weeks to build a strong immune response.”

“In Montgomery County, we are seeing flu-like illness and allergy flares,” says MinuteClinic practitioner and Regional Quality Lead Erin Vierus.

“We’re seeing an increase in cough and cold, as well as COVID and strep,” says MinuteClinic nurse practitioner and area director Rachel Bauer. “With sick season fast approaching, we recommend that the community get their flu and other pertinent vaccines ASAP!”