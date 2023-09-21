VIDEO: Robbery suspect yelled ‘I just got paid!’ before running out of store with items, punching employee in chest

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man caught on video stealing clothes and punching an employee in the chest.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at a clothing store located in the 600 block of W. Alabama around 2:15 p.m.

Employees from the store said a man walked in and announced loudly that he had just been paid before grabbing several shirts from the rack and running out. When he was confronted by one of the employees, he punched her in the chest and got into a grey Chrysler 200 (driven by an unknown female) and fled the store.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by force. On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at around 2:15 pm, an unknown male entered a clothing store, located at the 600 block of W. Alabama, in Houston, Texas. The male walked into the store, announced loudly that he had just been paid, and then grabbed several high dollar shirts of a rack. The male then then walked out of the store without attempting to pay for the shirts and was confronted by a store employee outside of the store. The suspects assaulted the store employee by punching her in the chest, got into a grey Chrysler 200 (driven by an unknown female) and fled the location. Houston PD #1258255-23 Suspect description: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, light colored shirt and black shorts. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Posted by Houston Police Robbery on Thursday, September 21, 2023

