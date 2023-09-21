Study says diet sodas, including those with aspartame added, linked to autism between mothers, male offspring

SAN ANTONIO – A new study finds pregnant women who drink diet sodas and drinks with aspartame daily may be linked to autism to their male offspring.

The study was published by researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

In the study, researchers said boys who had been diagnosed with autism were three times more likely to as neurotypically developing boys who reported consuming one or more servings of diet soda per day.

Researchers added that the association was not found in girls.

“These associations do not prove causality but taken in concert with reports from earlier studies of increased prematurity and cardiometabolic health impacts among infants and children exposed daily to diet beverages and/or aspartame during pregnancy, our findings raise new questions about potential neurological impacts that need to be addressed,” said Raymond F. Palmer, Ph.D., senior author of the paper, and professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at UT Health San Antonio.

According to researchers, the study collected retrospective estimates of diet beverage and aspartame consumption during pregnancy or breastfeeding from mothers of 235 offspring with autism spectrum disorder, and 121 offspring with typical neurological development.

In July, the World Health Organization determined that aspartame was deemed a possible cause of cancer, but it remains safe for consumers.

“The findings suggest that women should exercise caution when considering the use of these products during pregnancy and breastfeeding until further assessments are available,” Fowler said.

