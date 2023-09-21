Operations suspended at 2 Houston post office locations for building repairs

HOUSTON – Operations have been suspended at two post office locations in Houston.

Retail operations have been temporarily suspended at the Medical Center Post Office located at 7205 Almeda Rd. USPS said P.O. Box service is still available at the Medical Center Post Office during this suspension.

A USPS spokesperson said a car crashed into the Medical Center Post Office on Aug. 26 and the building is undergoing repairs.

There are several nearby USPS locations which will offer retail service. USPS said Astrodome Station located at 8205 Braesmain Drive, Almeda Station located at 3030 W. Fuqua St., and the Southmore Post Office located at 4110 Almeda Rd. are all nearby locations which will offer retail services.

Retail and P.O. Box operations have also been temporarily suspended at the Greens North Post Office located at 1530 Greensmark Dr.

The spokesperson said the Greens North location is undergoing building repairs.

P.O. Box services at the Greens North location have been moved to a mobile retail unit in the post office parking lot.

Retail services will be offered at several nearby locations including the Cornerstone Post Office located at 14403 Walters Rd., the Westfield Post Office located at 17119 Red Oak Dr., and the North Shepherd Post Office located at 7511 N. Shepherd Dr.