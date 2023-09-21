Need a vacation? Carnival Cruises now offering trips to the Caribbean from Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Need a vacation to the Caribbean? Carnival Cruise Line is expanding, offering a 10-day Western Caribbean cruise out of Galveston starting in 2025.

Carnival Legend will join Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Jubilee at the Port of Galveston and offer a variety of sailings, including two Panama Canal cruises.

“Carnival Legend’s deployment in Galveston strengthens our already robust portfolio of sailings from Texas, adding more variety to the offered itineraries, as well as another ship choice, and more opportunities for cruises to Mexico and other Western Caribbean that fit any vacation length,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

Western Caribbean

From the fall of 2025 into early 2026, Carnival Legend will alternate between shorter and longer cruises. Among the available itineraries is a five-day sailing that visits Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. Cozumel. Seven newly available 10-day itineraries visit exotic destinations; among the various ports of call are Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Additionally, an eight-day Christmas sailing set for Dec. 18, 2025, will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Journeys/Panama Canal

Ahead of its move to Galveston, Carnival Legend will sail a 16-day Carnival Journeys cruise that departs San Francisco on Oct. 6, 2025. The ship will visit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Puntarenas, Costa Rica before transiting the Panama Canal, and then visit Cartagena, Colombia before arriving in Galveston. A second 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise, roundtrip from Galveston, departs on Feb. 2, 2026 and visits Montego Bay, Jamaica; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon (Panama Canal), Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Cozumel, Mexico. Additionally, three 10-day Panama Canal departing on Oct. 27 and Dec. 8, 2025 and March 16, 2026.

The 2,124-guest Carnival Legend is home to many of the signature venues guests know and love on board – from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club – and offers several accommodation options, including 50 suites and more than 630 balcony staterooms.

Tickets for the Carnival Legend cruise out of Galveston went on sale Thursday.