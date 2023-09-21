Man gets life sentence for hitting acquaintance with pickup truck in front of Needville home after fight, killing him

NEEDVILLE, Texas – A Fort Bend County jury sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison this week for running over another man in Needville in 2022, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Nabeel Ahmed was convicted of murdering his acquaintance while they were hanging out.

According to Vehicular Crimes Chief Prosecutor Alison Baimbridge, Ahmed picked up the victim from his job on Jan. 19, 2022, and drove him home. Investigators said the two men hung out in the victim’s front yard, drinking beer before getting into a verbal argument that likely turned physical.

Authorities said the victim turned to walk inside his home when Ahmed got into his pickup truck and drove straight into him, striking him from behind and killing him. Ahmed then fled the scene. Within 20 minutes of the murder, investigators said Ahmed sent Facebook messages stating, “That’s what you get for putting your hands on me.” The next morning, Ahmed reportedly viewed a Snapchat photo referencing the victim, stating, “RIP Javi.” In response to this post, Ahmed allegedly told his girlfriend the victim “got what he deserved.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office identified, located and arrested Ahmed within 48 hours of the incident.

“With technology today, it is very important to collect digital evidence whenever possible,” prosecutor Mark Mitchell said. “In this case, we were able to recover a large amount of data from the defendant’s infotainment center in his truck. This evidence was crucial to show the defendant’s intentions and whereabouts in the time surrounding the murder.”

During the trial, the jury heard evidence of Ahmed’s unrelated pending crimes in Harris County, including aggravated assault, evading in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. According to prosecutors, Ahmed also struck his girlfriend with the same truck after a verbal argument a few months prior to the murder. The jury deliberated for three hours before returning with a verdict.

“Mr. Ahmed is a very dangerous person who has shown that any time he gets angry, he hurts people – whether they are his friends or strangers,” Baimbridge said. “Through the teamwork of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office, we were able to collect vital evidence to ensure the defendant’s conviction and keep our county safer.”

District Attorney Brian Middleton added, “The sentence was just considering the crime committed and criminal history of the defendant. Once again, the dedication of our District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement, working together, removed a violent offender from our community.”

Ahmed was tried in the 434th District Court before Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra. Murder in this case is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Ahmed was not eligible for probation.