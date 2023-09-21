Man arrested after evidence of child porn found on devices in Galveston County home

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said evidence of child pornography was found on devices inside a home in Galveston County.

Andrew Rickert, 42, was charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on $50,000 bond and is awaiting transport to the Galveston County Jail.

According to the Texas City Police Department, on Sept. 21, personnel assigned to the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Blue Water Way in the Kemah area.

A search of the home took place and detectives recovered evidence of child pornography on devices within the home.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and accepted the charge against Rickert.