94º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested after evidence of child porn found on devices in Galveston County home

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Andrew Rickert, child porn, Crime, Galveston County
Andrew Rickert (Texas City Police Department)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said evidence of child pornography was found on devices inside a home in Galveston County.

Andrew Rickert, 42, was charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on $50,000 bond and is awaiting transport to the Galveston County Jail.

According to the Texas City Police Department, on Sept. 21, personnel assigned to the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Blue Water Way in the Kemah area.

A search of the home took place and detectives recovered evidence of child pornography on devices within the home.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and accepted the charge against Rickert.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email