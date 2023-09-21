Foundation aims to raise funds for new Uvalde elementary school following tragic mass shooting last year

Visitors hug as they place flowers at a make-shift memorial in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. One year ago a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

One foundation is working to reshape the future of students’ lives in Uvalde by building a new elementary school following the tragic mass shooting that occurred last year.

On May 24, 2022, gunfire rang out inside of the Robb Elementary School. A shooter was able to enter the building and claimed the lives of 19 young students along with two of their teachers.

Members of the organization, Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, said their sole mission is to build a new elementary school in Uvalde CISD.

So far, the foundation has received $10 million from Charles Butt, the Butt family, and H-E-B.

According to staffers with the Charles Butt Foundation, architects met with the Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee (appointed by the school district and comprised of UCISD teachers and staff as well as Uvalde community members) to design the new elementary school.

The final design of the school was approved by the Uvalde CISD School Board in April.

Renderings and an animated fly-through of the school can be found here.

To complete the project, the organization is aiming to raise $60 million.

They will be having a meeting on Sept. 27 with Houston-based companies in the oil and gas/energy sector in hopes that those companies will make a contribution toward the fundraising goal.

If you would like to contribute, visit https://uvaldecisdmovingforward.org/donate-now/.