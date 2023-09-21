93º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Ask 2: Is it legal to ride a bicycle on the sidewalk?

Justina Latimer, Traffic Expert

Tags: Bicycles, Transportation
(Provided by Consumer Reports)

HOUSTONAsk 2: Is it legal to ride a bicycle on the sidewalk?

Answer: We reached out to Law Enforcement Liaison Katie Alexander to get her take. According to Alexander, when it comes to the state of Texas there is not a law that prohibits riding on the sidewalk. However, you should check your city’s ordinances.

“I know that the city of Houston has an ordinance that says in a business district you cannot ride on the sidewalk. So, if you are out in Sugarland or Katy make sure you check with your local police department to verify whether or not they have city ordinances and what they are,” said Alexander.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justina Latimer is a New York native raised in the suburbs of Baltimore. Before joining the KPRC 2 team, she was a fill-in anchor and multimedia journalist at WSMV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram