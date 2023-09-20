85º
Man allegedly shot by woman during fight at hotel in east Houston dies

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Woman accused of shooting man during fight at hotel in eastern Houston (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man who was allegedly shot by a woman at a hotel in east Houston Wednesday during a fight has died, according to Houston police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 13200 block of the East Freeway.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the man later died.

The woman was detained.

Other details are limited at this time.

