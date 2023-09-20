Man allegedly shot by woman during fight at hotel in east Houston dies

Woman accused of shooting man during fight at hotel in eastern Houston

HOUSTON – A man who was allegedly shot by a woman at a hotel in east Houston Wednesday during a fight has died, according to Houston police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 13200 block of the East Freeway.

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 13200 East Fwy. Adult male transported in critical condition. Adult female detained. 202 pic.twitter.com/sCpyRKMxqq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2023

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the man later died.

The woman was detained.

Other details are limited at this time.