(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

School bus involved in crash in SE Houston; No reported injuries

HOUSTON – A school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning, causing it to be flipped on its side.

According to police, the crash took place in the 2700 block of Berkley Street at around 6:46 a.m.

There were two additional vehicles that were involved in the collision.

It is unclear if there were any students inside the bus at the time.

As of now, there are no reported injuries.

SKY2 captured aerials of the scene.

School bus involved in crash in SE Houston; No reported injuries (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

School bus involved in crash in SE Houston; No reported injuries (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

School bus involved in crash in SE Houston; No reported injuries (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

School bus involved in crash in SE Houston; No reported injuries (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Police from the Houston Independent School District and tow trucks are at the scene.