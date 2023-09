FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of the Patriots logo before a game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A New England Patriots fan who died at a home game Sunday was punched in the head twice before the medical emergency, a witness said Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police have said that Dale Mooney “suffered an apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

“A fan in a Dolphins jersey reached over and just punched the victim twice in the face,” witness Joe Kilmartin said.

