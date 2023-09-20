81º
Suspect taken into custody after standoff at home in NE Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A suspect has reportedly been arrested after barricading himself inside of a home in northeast Houston overnight.

According to Houston police, the man was arrested at the home in the 8100 block of Hanna Street. It is believed that the incident began around 12:03 a.m. late Tuesday night.

Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said the suspect, a woman, and four children live at the home.

Willkens said the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman.

The woman was reportedly able to get out of the house, however, the man remained inside with the kids.

Additionally, HPD said they believed that the man may possibly have a gun in the home.

HPD’s SWAT team was at the scene and was able to place the man in custody Wednesday morning.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

