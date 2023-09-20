‘It’s Your Time To Shine!’ Business forum coming to Missouri City aims to inspire CEOs, entrepreneurs

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Calling all business owners, CEOs, and entrepreneurs -- Get ready, it’s your time to shine!

The City of Missouri City will be hosting a forum for business owners to network and gain insight into growth plans and strategies.

According to a news release, this is the fourth annual Success In Business® Government Procurement Forum, held in partnership with Goodwille Pierre.

With this year’s theme being “It’s Your Time To Shine!”, the event promises to be engaging and informative, designed to educate and empower small, minority, women, and veteran business owners.

Eventgoers will be able to gain valuable tools and insights to grow their businesses and connect with key decision-makers in our area.

Most importantly, the event will be free of charge for those interested in attending.

Participants are urged to dress in professional business attire and come prepared with their Capabilities Statement and Business Cards to make the most of networking opportunities.

Light refreshments and a lunch will also be available on-site.

The forum will take place on Oct. 13, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missouri City Community Center located at 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489.

To secure your spot or for more information, visit GoodwillePierre.com/events.