Houston man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing transgender woman in 2019; sentenced to 36 years

HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a transgender woman, documents from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, 29, was convicted of murdering 22-year-old Tracy Williams.

According to investigators, the victim’s body was found on July 30, 2019, in the parking lot of a gas station on the Katy Freeway and Wycliffe Drive in west Harris County at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said Tracy Williams – who was also known as Tracy Single – and Bourgeois were in a dating relationship.

Single’s mother, Joyce Williams, said the victim was the oldest of six children. In 2019, Joyce Williams said she didn’t think that Single’s identity had anything to do with the stabbing.

As a part of Bourgeois’ plea agreement, the state dismissed three charges that were unrelated to the case -- aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault on a family member and assault on a public servant.