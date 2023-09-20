81º
Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital to give away FREE gun locks for firearm safety

T.J. Parker, Reporter

HOUSTON – Harris Health is hosting an event on Wednesday morning in an effort to promote firearm safety.

Ben Taub Hospital will be giving away 2,000 gun locks to the public at their campus in the Texas Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ben Taub Hospital (Front entrance circular driveway)
1504 Ben Taub Loop
Houston, Texas 77030

This is also in observance of National Suicide Prevention Month.

According to Washington University in Saint Louis, in the year 2022, more than 20,000 people died from firearms.

Project Child Safe is the organization donating the gun locks to the hospital.

They’re a resource for firearms safety and education.

If you’re interested in learning more about them, you can go to their website at projectchildsafe.org.

