Harris County Commissioners unanimously approve 2024 budget; includes funding for flood control, hospitals

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners Court passed the FY24 budget, which includes $2.4 billion for the County’s general fund, $128 million for the Harris County Flood Control District, and $888 million for the Harris County Hospital District.

This year’s budget process was unmatched in both transparency and preparation for the Commissioners Court. The process began earlier than in previous years.

Implementing a ‘Current Level of Service’ process for court members and departments to better understand the amount needed to maintain services at the current level and the amounts required to expand.

And, for the first time ever, Harris County held public meetings in each precinct to receive feedback on priorities from the public. The Office of Management and Budget also acquired an app where constituents could provide input online without ever leaving their homes.

“I’m proud of this year’s process and the consensus we received from Commissioners Court on the tax rates and balanced operating budget,” stated Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Speaking on the process, Commissioner Ramsey noted, “We focused on what was important to the people of Harris County, and that makes all the difference in the world. May this be an example of how we do this in the future.”

This budget demonstrates the priorities of the Commissioners Court, including public safety and infrastructure, and reflects the value of County workers, among others. The budget includes the most significant public safety investment in the County’s history, including more detention officers at the County jail, more body-worn cameras, and three new Criminal District Courts.

Flood Control included funding for additional maintenance and new facilities coming online during FY24 and funds to relocate households living in communities with a history of severe, repetitive flooding.

Harris County employees will also see the highest ever cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for civilian employees, giving a much-needed benefit and retention for Harris County talent.

“This was a budget created through a strategic and organized process over many months,” Ramos continued.

Commissioner Garcia emphasized, “Setting a budget, shows what the county government’s values are, and the budget passed Tuesday shows how Commissioners Court is investing in Harris County by Building a Better Tomorrow.”

The Office of Management and Budget plans to start developing the budget even earlier this next fiscal year. Be on the lookout for the OMB team at your local neighborhood meetings to discuss FY25.