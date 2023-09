MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Donald Trump Jr. looks on as former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Rubio faces U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in his reelection bid in Tuesday's general election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter appeared to be hacked early Wednesday.

One post falsely stated that former President Donald Trump had died, according to screenshots.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the tweet said. The former president appeared to prove that he was still alive by posting an unrelated message on Truth Social later in the morning.

