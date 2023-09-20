Ask Amy: Can I qualify for $1,400 in government grants and benefits?

Ads pop up all over social media these days. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they are legit. One viewer asked Amy about government benefit ads that keep showing up on her social media feed. She doesn’t want to miss out but wonders if it’s even true.

Ads pop up all over social media these days. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they are legit. One viewer asked Amy about government benefit ads that keep showing up on her social media feed. She doesn’t want to miss out but wonders if it’s even true.

Are social media ads about healthcare benefits true?

That’s the thing about fake ads. They *look* real and usually have a grain of truth in them. So you really have to do some homework before clicking on any links.

Viewer Yomaria sent a few screenshots of the ads that are popping up on her social media feeds.

Are these ads about health credits and benefit cards true? Fake ads often have urgent pleas to act quickly. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

One says you can receive up to $1,400 and qualify in 30 seconds. Another claim there could be $6,400 in health credits to redeem.

There are also video ads all over social media sites. In these ads, the deadline is always fast approaching. These are not real offers.

Investigator Amy Davis answers questions about government benefit offers. Are these ads about health credits and benefit cards true? (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put out a warning about these types of fake ads. If you click one the scammer will send you a website link to enter your personal information. They may even use a chat feature to ask questions.

Investigator Amy Davis answers questions about government benefit offers. Are these ads about health credits and benefit cards true? (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Other signs an ad is a scam

The webpage address from the ad and the website do not match.

There’s poor writing and unnecessary urgency to apply.

HHS says they will never contact people on social media about available grants.

If you think you sent money to a scammer contact the company you used to send the money and let them know. If you just sent your information, put a freeze on your credit report and report it to HHS.

MORE info: Federal Trade Commission on fake government grant ads

If you have a question for me, email AskAmy@kprc.com and our team will work to get you answers.