Ask Amy: Can I qualify for $1,400 in government grants and benefits?

Ads pop up all over social media these days. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they are legit. One viewer asked Amy about government benefit ads that keep showing up on her social media feed. She doesn’t want to miss out but wonders if it’s even true.
Are social media ads about healthcare benefits true?
That’s the thing about fake ads. They *look* real and usually have a grain of truth in them. So you really have to do some homework before clicking on any links.
Viewer Yomaria sent a few screenshots of the ads that are popping up on her social media feeds.
One says you can receive up to $1,400 and qualify in 30 seconds. Another claim there could be $6,400 in health credits to redeem.
There are also video ads all over social media sites. In these ads, the deadline is always fast approaching. These are not real offers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put out a warning about these types of fake ads. If you click one the scammer will send you a website link to enter your personal information. They may even use a chat feature to ask questions.
Other signs an ad is a scam
- The webpage address from the ad and the website do not match.
- There’s poor writing and unnecessary urgency to apply.
- HHS says they will never contact people on social media about available grants.
If you think you sent money to a scammer contact the company you used to send the money and let them know. If you just sent your information, put a freeze on your credit report and report it to HHS.