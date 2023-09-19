Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and this Houston organization wants to make sure you’re ready

HOUSTON – Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day, and one Houston organization wants to make sure you’re prepared to cast your ballot for the next election.

National Voter Registration Day is said to be the nation’s biggest nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to getting every eligible American registered to vote.

The League of Women Voters of Houston is holding 40 events all week long around the city.

Representatives from the organization will be at Texas Southern University, the University of Houston, and Rice University. They will also be present at Tuesday night’s Astros game, as well as an additional event in Acres Homes making sure people are registered.

“It’s important to vote because only actually 8 percent of people in Harris County voted in the last mayoral election. And so in order for you to really feel like your voice is heard, and be involved in your community and have your representation actually represent your community, you have to vote and you have to show up on Election Day,” Executive Director for League of Women Voters of Houston Katie Campbell Shumway said. “So this is a great opportunity to check your voter registration status, learn more about what’s on the ballot, and then get election reminders as well as we approach Election Day.”

Residents in Texas cannot register to vote online, so this may be your opportunity to double-check your voter registration before Election Day on Nov. 7.