High school student shot in NW Harris County; Search underway for another teen, believed to be gunman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager was shot in northwest Harris County near Cypress Falls High School, and authorities said they believe the gunman responsible is also a teen.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. in the 9500 block of Huffmeister.

The victim was a 16-year-old boy and he is a student at Cypress Falls High School. His identity was not released. The teen was shot in his leg, and his injury is non-life-threatening.

a male teen (possibly 16) has been shot by a male teen suspect. The wounded teen has been transported to a hospital and said to be in fair

HCSO said the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle following the shooting. Authorities do not know what direction he went in.

The victim also told officials he only knew the suspect’s first name. Deputies have not released a description of the suspect, but he is possibly also a student at the high school.

Authorities said there is not a threat to the high school at this time.

This case is still under investigation and HCSO is working with Cypress Falls High School to try to find the suspect.

